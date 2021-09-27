Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $169.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

