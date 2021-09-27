Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.28 EPS

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

