Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.97. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

