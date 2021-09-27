Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

LFUS opened at $282.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.73 and a 200 day moving average of $263.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

