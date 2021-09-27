Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.