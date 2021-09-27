Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $465.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.