Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

