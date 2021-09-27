Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 13,645 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 71.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $273.13 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.