Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NOVA opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.