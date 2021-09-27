Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

RDY opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

