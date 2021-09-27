Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.30.

FIVN stock opened at $172.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -242.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.