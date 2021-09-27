BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,234 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

KTB stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

