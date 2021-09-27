Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

