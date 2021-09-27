Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

