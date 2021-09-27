Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of The Toro worth $157,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TTC stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

