Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of WestRock worth $141,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WestRock by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,353,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 44.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 94.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 251,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

