Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $147,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.30 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

