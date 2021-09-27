Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $138,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Lennox International by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lennox International by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.44 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.55 and its 200 day moving average is $330.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

