Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 252,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.50% of Repligen worth $164,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 816,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $323.26 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.63 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

