Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 32,282 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Primo Water worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.03 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

