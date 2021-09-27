471,300 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 471,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $17,769,000.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91. Vine Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

