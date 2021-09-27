Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 33,896 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

