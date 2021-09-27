North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.68% of North American Construction Group worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $438.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

