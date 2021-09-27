JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

