BlackRock Inc. Sells 88,519 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.50% of STAAR Surgical worth $831,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $142.55 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

