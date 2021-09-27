BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.11% of Snowflake worth $792,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,431 shares of company stock valued at $290,694,979. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $316.47 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a PE ratio of -103.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

