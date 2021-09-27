BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $813,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $244.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

