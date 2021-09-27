$2.25 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.00. Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $75.32 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

