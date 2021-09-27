BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,653,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $838,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.