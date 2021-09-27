Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

