abrdn plc Purchases New Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

