Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Ventas stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

