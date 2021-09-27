Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

