Alexander Abrahams Acquires 109,048 Shares of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider Alexander Abrahams acquired 109,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,853.19 ($68,466.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Microequities Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

