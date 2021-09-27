BlackRock Inc. Has $863.01 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,229,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696,375 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $863,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.16 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

