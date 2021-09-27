Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

VIOV stock opened at $175.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $191.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.