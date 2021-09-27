BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $928,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

