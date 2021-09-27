12,967 Shares in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Invacare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 410.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the period.

Shares of IVC opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

