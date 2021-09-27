Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $206,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

