Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 237,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

