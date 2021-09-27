Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

