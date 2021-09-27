Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 146 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $78.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

