Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000.

PXE stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

