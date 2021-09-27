Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of FAN opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

