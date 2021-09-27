Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 238.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.