Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

NYSE ALLE opened at $137.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

