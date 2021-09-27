Deutsche Bank AG Has $50.48 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647,202 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Ally Financial worth $50,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,632,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,757,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.37 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

