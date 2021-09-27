Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.45% of EPR Properties worth $57,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 107.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.81 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

