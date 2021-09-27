Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,199 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $49,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

AVLR stock opened at $189.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

