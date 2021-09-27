Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,034 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of AGCO worth $53,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.76 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

